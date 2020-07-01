  1. Home
National Doctor’s Day: Sonakshi Sinha salutes ‘true heroes’ for their selfless service with a special message

Sonakshi Sinha shared a beautiful message for the doctors on National Doctor’s Day as she expressed her gratitude towards them for fighting at COVID 19 frontline.
As COVID 19 outbreak in India has infected over 5.9 lakh people in India, our doctors have emerged as braveheart soldiers in white and have been serving the people selflessly in the crisis situation. And while we can’t be thankful enough to our doctors for their services, our Bollywood celebrities decided to pay a tribute to the brave doctors on National Doctor’s Day. Joining these celebs, Sonakshi Sinha also shared a beautiful message and called the doctors the true heroes.

She shared a beautiful video of herself reciting a special poem for the doctors and called them the reason for hope. Sonakshi also expressed her gratitude towards the doctors for giving people the gift of life irrespective of their personal issue. She said, “We stay at home to keep the virus at bay. Be a Corona warrior. Stay home, stay safe they say. But take out a minute for those who take COVID head on, treat those infected, sometimes without safety kits, sometimes knowing they might not be able to receive the same kind of care that they give. Doctors power through and soldier on. They battle even as many of their own are gone. They are our true heroes. The reason for this gift of life we own. So, today on Doctor’s day, let’s wholeheartedly thank our true warriors, for they are the reason why there’s always hope and we can cast away our fears. Happy Doctor’s Day.”

Take a look at Sonakshi Sinha’s message on Doctor’s Day:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

HAPPY DOCTORS DAY! To all our ASLI heroes! #doctorsday #thankyou #covidwarriors #coronawarriors #trueheroes

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

Earlier, Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Nimrat Kaur, Sonali Bendre etc penned a heartfelt note for doctors who have been fighting for us on the COVID 19 frontline.

