National Doctor's Day: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol & others salute doctors for their selfless service

Today is National Doctor’s Day and it is celebrated as birth and death anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. Celebrities expressed gratitude on their social handles.
6894 reads Mumbai Updated: July 1, 2021 02:22 pm
kajol,Amitabh Bachchan,Ajay Devgn National Doctor's Day: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol & others salute doctors for their selfless service
Doctors are often considered gods as they save our life. During the pandemic which had first hit the world in 2020, the role of doctors has increased. At this time they helped people in coming out of the disease in all possible manners. Right from treating to dancing so that they can uplift the mood of patients, they were the real heroes. They forget their family and keep on doing their service of helping the people. July 1 is celebrated as national doctor’s day. This day marks the birth and death anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy who was one of the prominent physicians.  

Celebrities also took to their social handles and expressed their gratitude to them. Amitabh Bachchan, who was also tested positive for COVID 19, wrote a heartfelt note on Twitter, “On International Doctors Day .. salutations and great pride for the Doctors of India, IMA who have fought and continue the fight against this dreaded virus, selflessly at great personal risk .. in the service of the Country and humanity.” Ajay Devgn wrote, “Doctors & Mothers are the two most important people in life, after the Almighty.”

Kajol also mentioned on her Twitter, “Everyday you leave behind your loved ones to serve the nation. We are and will be, forever indebted to you. Thank you.”

Madhuri Dixit, whose husband is also a doctor, wrote, “Wishing the real-life superheroes, our dear doctors a very #HappyDoctorsDay. Huge respect & gratitude to them for helping us all during these dire times & saving lives every single day. Dil se thank you.” Many other regional celebrities also thanked the medical professionals.

Also Read: National Doctor’s Day: Hina Khan takes the opportunity to thank Doctors for their relentless hard work

