National Doctor's Day: Janhvi Kapoor pens a note of gratitude saying 'thank you for making it a safer world'

Janhvi Kapoor has expressed her gratitude towards all the healthcare workers on the occasion of National Doctor's Day. Check out her latest Instagram post.

Today, the entire country is celebrating National Doctor’s Day. Given the current unprecedented situation, these real-life heroes definitely need a huge round of applaud for their selfless duty towards the nation. The Coronavirus pandemic has adversely hit India also along with the rest of the world. As we all know, there has been a spike in the COVID-19 positive cases in the past few days. However, the doctors and all other healthcare are still continuing with their duties amidst the same.

Numerous Bollywood celebs have taken to social media and expressed gratitude towards the frontline workers who have put in their sweat and blood in the service of the nation amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. Among others, Janhvi Kapoor has also penned a note of gratitude for them on the occasion of National Doctor’s Day. She writes, “Thank you for making it a safer world for us.” The actress has also added a sweet animated card along with the post that reads ‘Happy Doctor’s Day.”

Check out her Instagram post below:

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in which she plays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. Just like many other movies, this biopic will have an OTT release. Apart from that, she will be featuring alongside Rajkummar Rao in Roohi Afzana. The actress will then team up with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya for Dostana 2. She has also been roped in for ’s Takht.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×