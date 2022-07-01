National Doctors’ Day: Shahid Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor Khan, celebs who played doctors onscreen

Doctors play a very important role in our society. After all, they have the power and knowledge to save lives and give a new one to people. Needless to say, it is the most noble and selfless profession. Over the years, doctors have repeatedly proved that not all heroes wear the cape and have superpowers. Instead, they have repeatedly proved that these heroes wearing white coats and having stethoscopes hanging around their necks can fight all the odds to save a life.

Interestingly, over the years several Bollywood actors have portrayed the role of doctors on the big screen. It goes without saying that while being a doctor is a very tough job, playing the role of one isn’t a cakewalk either. However, some of the actors have managed to leave a mark with their performances as they got into the role of a doctor. So, on this National Doctors’ Day, we bring a list of some of the actors who portrayed the role of a doctor onscreen.

Amitabh Bachchan -Anand

Though Rajesh Khanna immortalised the role of Anand in the 1971 release Anand, the story would have been incomplete without Dr Bhaskar K Banerjee (played by Amitabh Bachchan). Bhaskar’s simplicity and dedication did win hearts.

Sonali Bendre - Kal Ho Naa Ho

Can we ever get enough of Shah Rukh Khan and Sonali Bendre’s chemistry in Kal Ho Naa Ho? Sonali aka Dr Priya was the biggest support system for Aman (played by SRK) as he battled a deadly disease.

Shahid Kapoor - Kabir Singh

Shahid aka Kabir Singh has been one of the most unconventional yet efficient doctors on the big screen. As much as we hate him for his negligent attitude, no one can beat his swag and intelligence.

Boman Irani - Munna Bhai MBBS

Boman Irani is one of the most talented actors in the industry. Among all his iconic roles, Dr J C Asthana remains everyone’s favourite. Besides, who can forget his laughter therapy?

Gracy Singh - Munna Bhai MBBS & Armaan

Apart from Kareena, Gracy Singh is an actress who has played the role of a doctor more than once – in Munna Bhai MBBS and Armaan – and each of her humble, soft-spoken nature won hearts.

Mohnish Bahl – Vivah

Mohnish Bahl did win hearts with his cameo as Dr Rashid Khan in Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao starrer Vivah.

Kareena Kapoor Khan - 3 Idiots, Kyon Ki, Udta Punjab

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the few actors in the industry who have portrayed the role of a doctor several times on screen. Be it Dr Tanvi from Kyon Ki, Dr Preet Sahni from Udta Punjab or Dr Priya from 3 Idiots, she did leave a mark with her performance every time in this role.

Jackie Shroff - Kyon Ki

Jackie Shroff has also found a place on the list for his performance as Dr Sunil from Kyon Ki. He was kind, humble, loving and definitely a friend on whom we can rely on. He didn’t mind walking extra miles to restore a patient’s sanity to live a normal life.

Katrina Kaif - Sooryavanshi

Katrina Kaif was seen playing the role of a doctor in Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi. She was strict and it was difficult to beat her at sarcasm but she did know how to win hearts with her humbleness.

Also Read: Kabir Singh: Shahid Kapoor did THIS to nail his role as a surgeon