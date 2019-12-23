National Film Awards 2019: Twitter trends ‘Best Social Film Padman’ as Akshay Kumar gets felicitated for it

The 66th National Film Awards 2019 ceremony is in progress and Akshay Kumar was present to receive recognition for Padman. As the Khiladi received the National Award, Twitter trended, ‘Best Social Film Padman.’

One of the most prestigious honours in the country of National Film Awards. The 66th National Film Awards 2019 were announced earlier this year and today, the ceremony of the same is being held. At the same, , Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal along with other prominent celebs are present to get felicitated for their films. Among them, Akshay received the award for Padman as the ‘best social film.’ The film that came out in February last year starred Akshay, Sonam K Ahuja and Radhika Apte.

As soon as photos of Akshay receiving the award hit social media, fans of the Khiladi started a trend on Twitter as ‘Best Social Film Padman.’ As per the many Twitter users, Akshay’s film, Padman was one of the most deserving movies of 2018 for a National Film Award. Many social media users congratulated Akshay for the same and wished him for his future projects. The film was based on the real life story of a man who wanted to create cheap low-cost sanitary pads for women.

Akshay received the award from Venkaiah Naidu and Prakash Javadekar. A user wrote on Twitter, “Proud moment for every @akshaykumar sir's fan!!! #NationalFilmAwards #Padman #Akshaykumar PRIDE OF INDIA BEST SOCIAL FILM PADMAN.” Another user wrote, “Congratulations @akshaykumar and the team of @PadManTheFilm movie for national award for best social film. #PadMan @mrsfunnybones.” The 2018 film was directed by R Balki and produced by Twinkle Khanna. Akshay played the lead role in the same and Radhika played his wife. Sonam played an important role in the film. When the list of awards was announced a few months back, Akshay and Twinkle had thanked their fans for the love.

Check out the tweets:

Heartfelt congratulations to you @akshaykumar sir for receiving the #NationalFilmAward for #Padman best social movie.

Proud Moment..

BEST SOCIAL FILM PADMAN pic.twitter.com/Grl8vLvFYU — Renu Raikwar (@RkwrRenu) December 23, 2019

BEST SOCIAL FILM PADMAN#NationalFilmAwards

Yah 40 dino main bane huei film @akshaykumar sir aj apna bata diya sab ko ki content hone cahiye film mai 1sal ka notanki nahi pic.twitter.com/sEHuuRuqay — Raju Sharma (@RjuSharma1) December 23, 2019

I believe no other film had a chance to win this award.

Congratulations to whole team of #PadMan BEST SOCIAL FILM PADMANhttps://t.co/TWZWTgN00n — Rowdy Akshay (@TheRowdyKhiladi) December 23, 2019

