National Film Awards 2023: A peek into Kriti Sanon's celebration after winning Best Actress honor for Mimi

A National Film Award is a prestigious honor for any actor in the Indian cinema. The winners of the 69th National Film Awards, which awarded the films censored in 2021, were announced yesterday during a press conference. The Best Actress in the feature film category was won by Kriti Sanon for her brilliant portrayal of a surrogate mother in the film Mimi. She shared this honor with Alia Bhatt who delivered an excellent performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Both the actresses had expressed their happiness and had congratulated each other after the win. Now, Kriti has given a glimpse of how she celebrated this huge win.

Kriti Sanon celebrates National Film Award win for Mimi with loved ones

On Friday, August 25, a day after Kriti’s amazing achievement, she shared some lovely pictures of the celebration that she had with her family and friends. In one picture, Kriti can be seen being embraced by her parents who had huge smiles on their faces and exuded pride for their daughter. In another photo, Kriti’s sister Nupur Sanon gave her a tight hug and a kiss on the cheek. Kriti also posed with Dinesh Vijan, who produced Mimi under Maddock Films. Actor Varun Sharma also joined the group. Sharing the images, Kriti wrote in the caption, “Surrounded with love and loved ones So much Gratitude in my heart.” Have a look:

Kriti Sanon reacts to her National Film Award win for Mimi

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the actress shared her feelings after the win was announced. She stated, “I feel elated, overwhelmed, very grateful, emotional, all of it. Obviously, it's a big moment still sinking in because it's probably the first award that got me a little teary-eyed. I don't think I got teary-eyed ever before on a thing like this. It's a huge moment. I've always wished for Mimi but I didn't know whether it'd happen or not but just very excited for Pankaj Sir too. I'm still kind of sinking it in. Parents and everyone at home are very excited and emotional. Right now, I want to be surrounded by the people I love."

Interestingly, Kriti’s co-star in the film Pankaj Tripathi also won Best Supporting Actor.

