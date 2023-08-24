National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon win the Best Actress for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi

The National Film Awards are regarded as one of the most prominent, coveted, and prestigious film award ceremonies in India. The event is held in New Delhi every year. During the ceremony, the President of India presents the awards. While the award ceremony is organized every year, it was interrupted for 2 years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The 68th National Film Awards took place last year and honored the movies released in 2020. Now, the 69th National Film Awards took place this evening, August 24, at a press meet in New Delhi. At the 69th National Film Awards, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon won their first National Film Award as Best Actress. They won the prestigious award for the films Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi respectively.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is a 2022 Indian Hindi-language biographical crime drama film. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada. It has a stellar cast which includes Alia Bhatt in the title role, alongside Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa, Jim Sarbh and Ajay Devgn.

Mimi is a 2021 Indian Hindi-language comedy-drama film. It is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films. The film is a remake of the 2011 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy. The film stars Kriti Sanon in the eponymous lead who opts to be a surrogate mother for a foreign couple. Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, Evelyn Edwards and Aidan Whytock appear in supporting roles.

The announcement of the winners of the National Film Awards 2023 commenced at 5 p.m. today. People have been watching the event live on the official social media handles of PIB India and I&B Ministry and also on their YouTube channel and Facebook page. Ahead of the winner's announcement, there has been a huge buzz on social media about the National Film Awards, and Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut’s names have been floating on social media as possible candidates for Best Actress for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Thalaivi respectively.