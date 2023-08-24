National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt congratulates Kriti Sanon; drops cute post in Gangubai Kathiawadi style

Alia Bhatt is regarded as one of the most talented and leading actresses in the film industry. While basking in the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, the actress achieved a great milestone on August 24 as she won her first-ever National Award. Alia bagged the Best Actress award at the 69th National Film Awards for her outstanding performance in the 2022 film Gangubai Kathiawadi. A while ago, the National Award-winning actress shared a long post to express her feelings of pride.

Alia Bhatt drops cute post in Gangubai Kathiawadi style after winning National Award

Taking to her Instagram, Alia Bhatt shared two of her pictures and dropped a cute post in Gangubai Kathiawadi style. She wrote, "To Sanjay Sir..To the entire crew..To my family..To my team & last but most definitely not the least. To my audience.. This national award is yours .. because without you ALL none of this would be possible.. seriously!!! I am SO grateful.. I do not take moments like these lightly.. I hope to continue to entertain for as long as I can..Love and light..Gangu (also known as alia)."

Congratulating Kriti Sanon who also won the Best Actress award for her role in Mimi, Alia wrote, "P.S - Kriti .. I remember messaging you the day I saw Mimi .. it was such an honest and powerful performance.. I cried and cried.. so so well deserved.. shine on you star… the world is your oyster."

Reacting to Alia's post, one wrote, "Well deserved aloo." Another commented, "super proud of you girl..Keep shining..Its just a beginning for you..Lot more to come." "GANGUBAI IN OUR HEARTS FOREVER," wrote a third fan.

Meanwhile, Gangubai Kathiawadi is a 2022 Indian Hindi-language biographical crime drama film. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada. It has a stellar cast which includes Alia Bhatt in the title role, alongside Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa, Jim Sarbh and Ajay Devgn.

