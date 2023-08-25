National Film Awards 2023: Allu Arjun congratulates Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Leela Bhansali for big win

The 69th National Film Awards took place on August 24, at a press meet in New Delhi. While the award ceremony is organized every year, it was interrupted for 2 years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year many new faces bagged the National Award for the first time. Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon won their first National Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi respectively. Sanjay Leela Bhansali won for editing and more. Big celebrities congratulated them and now join South superstar Allu Arjun who also bagged the National Award for Best Actor for the blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise.

Allu Arjun congratulates Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Leela Bhansali for winning the National Award

On August 25, Allu Arjun took to his Twitter and sent his heartiest congratulations to Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Preeti Sheel for winning the National Award at the 69th edition of the prestigious award ceremony.

The actor wrote, "Congratulations dear @aliaa08, I was waiting to see you winning this award . So elated personally for your win . #GangubaiKathiawadi Heartiest congratulations to dear @kritisanon for an amazing performance as #Mimi . Very deserved. Happy for you dear. Congratulations to the masterful #SanjayLeelaBhansali garu on winning the national award for editing & many more . I was personally so happy to see it win soo many awards for this Masterpiece @bhansali_produc. Also congrats to our beloved @preetisheel on winning the national award."

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt has taken the industry by storm as it bagged 5 National Awards. Alia won the Best Actress award which she shared with Kriti Sanon for Mimi. The award for Best Editing was won by Bhansali. The film was also given the National Award for Best Dialogue which was credited to Utkarshini Vashishtha and Prakash Kapadia.

The award count does not end here as the Best Screenplay award was given to Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Utkarshini Vashishtha for the film. Last but not least, Preetisheel Singh D’souza won the Best Makeup award for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali expressed his happiness and shared in a statement, "I’m happy for everybody who has won, my film and other films, and everybody, who has won. Good cinema gets acknowledged and a pat on the back from the government, and nationally and from a respectful jury, it always brings you joy.”

