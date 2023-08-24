National Film Awards 2023: Chello Show team is 'exhilarated' after two wins; child actor Bhavin Rabari REACTS

Last Film Show, also known as Chhello Show, is a Gujarati language movie that came out in 2021. This coming-of-age drama story is directed by Pan Nalin and produced by Nalin, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Dheer Momaya, and Marc Duale. It was India's entry to the Academy Award that year and was shortlisted also. However, it failed to make it to the final list. Today, the winners of the 69th National Film Awards were announced. And, the team of Chhello show has all the reasons to be happy. The movie bagged two awards: Best Gujarati Film and Best Child Artist Award (for its debutant child artist Bhavin Rabari).

The team of Chhello Show reacts to the double National Film Award win

After the massive win, the team of Chhello show issued a statement. They said that a compelling story has no limits. "While the exhilaration of bringing pride to India on global platforms is unparalleled, being acknowledged with an honor within our own nation holds a significance beyond measure," said the team. The Chhello Show team also applauded the hard work and sheer dedication of Bhavin for the film. They said that his journey from being an untrained actor to bagging a National Award is a source of pride and inspiration.

Bhavin Rabari also reacted to the win

In the statement, Bhavin also expressed his excitement and also talked about his humble beginning. He said, “When I left my buffaloes and my little village of Vasai to go for the shooting of Chhello Show, i never even imagined in my wildest dream that I will travel so far, go to Hollywood, Oscars, get a kiss from Deepika Padukone, meet Salman Khan, Hardik Pandya that Chhello Show will become famous all over the world and now winning this National Award is beyond my dreams." He concluded by thanking his guru and director Nalin for his guidance.

Chhello Show stars Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval, and Paresh Mehta. It had its world premiere at the 20th Tribeca Film Festival in 2021. The movie was released in India on October 14, 2022.

