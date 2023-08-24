National Film Awards 2023: Kareena Kapoor Khan congratulates Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt for their wins

Kriti Sanon played the role of an unmarried pregnant woman in the comedy-drama Mimi. This 2021 movie turned out to be a success and Kriti's performance was well received. Another great performance was of Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. At the 69th National Film Awards, both Alia and Kriti bagged the Best Actress Award for these films. Many celebrities have since congratulated both of them via social media. One of them is Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan congratulates Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram story to congratulate both the actresses for their National Film Award wins. She shared a collage of the poster of Mimi and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Bebo captioned it, "Congratulations to both of you lovely ladies on your outstanding performances." A lot of people were anticipating Kangana Ranaut to bag another National Award this year for her performance in Thalaivi. However, the tie between Kriti and Alia has surprised everyone.

Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt respond to Alia's win

Right after Alia Bhatt's win, her mother Soni Razdan opened up about this special achievement. She said, "We, as a family, are all extremely proud of her and hugely grateful for not only the wonderful work she’s done but also for the opportunities she has received in her young life to be able to do that work. This is the highest honour for any creative person. We are naturally delighted." Alia's father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt also expressed his happiness over her major win. Apart from them, many people from the industry including Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, and SS Rajamouli have also congratulated her.

Kriti, on the other hand, wrote a long Instagram post expressing her gratitude. She also congratulated her Mimi co-star Pankaj Tripathi for winning the Best Supporting Actor Award. She wrote that his late father would be very proud of him. Tripathi's father recently passed away at the age of 99.

