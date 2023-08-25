National Film Awards 2023: Kriti Sanon congratulates Mimi co-star Pankaj Tripathi on his win

The winners of the National Film Awards 2023 were announced on August 24, in a press conference. The films that were censored in 2021 were eligible for this prestigious honor. It should be noted that the awards were delayed for 2 years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Among the feature films category at the 69th National Awards, Pankaj Tripathi was awarded the Best Supporting Actor for his brilliant performance in the film Mimi. Kriti Sanon, the lead actress of the movie, who received the prestigious honor for the Best Actress, took the opportunity to congratulate her so-star.

Kriti Sanon congratulates Pankaj Tripathi on National Film Award win for Mimi

After the winners were announced yesterday at 5 pm, actress Kriti Sanon who won an award herself, was extremely jubilant for her fellow actor Pankaj Tripathi. He took home the honor for the Best Supporting Actor for their film Mimi, which was released on OTT in 2021. She took to her Instagram Stories to express her happiness and congratulate the actor. Kriti shared a behind-the-scenes still from their film and wrote, “Congratulations to my favvvvv @pankajtripathi sir!! (red heart, hugging face emoji) Your father would be so so proud..” Have a look:

For the unversed, Tripathi’s father Pandit Banaras Tiwari passed away a few days ago at the age of 99. The actor, who was celebrating the success of his recently released film OMG 2, had immediately left for his village in Gopalganj for his last rites.

Talking about his win in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Tripathi mentioned, “The feeling is very mixed. I suffered a huge personal loss in life, my father passed away. He used to be very happy while looking at my journey. His values, ethics, and principles helped me shape up as an actor and an individual. Though he is not here physically, but I can feel him around me and his presence. Today, he would have been really happy. Whatever I have today is all because of his blessings.”

