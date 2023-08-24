National Film Awards 2023: Kriti Sanon congratulates Alia Bhatt in special post; 'So glad to share this...'

Kriti Sanon is regarded as one of the most flawless actresses in the entertainment industry. With her natural acting skills, the actress captivates everyone's hearts. On August 24, Kriti reached a new milestone as she won her first National Award at the 69th edition of the National Film Awards. The 33-year-old actress bagged the Best Actress award for her amazing performance in the film Mimi. A while ago, Kriti shared a heartwarming post to share her feelings.

Kriti Sanon shares heartwarming post after winning National Award

A while ago, Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram account and shared her feelings after winning her first National Award at the 69th National Film Awards. The actress was bestowed with the Best Actress award for her immaculate performance in the 2021 film Mimi.

Her long message read, "ELATED - OVERWHELMED - GRATEFUL Still sinking it in.. pinching myself.. this has actually happened! The National Award for Best Actress for Mimi! Thank you to the jury who considered my performance worthy of the most prestigious award! It means the world to me! Dinoo, I can't thank you enough for believing in me and my potential, for standing by me always and for giving me a film I'll treasure all my life! Laxman sir.. You always told me "Mimi, dekhna aapko is film ke liye National Award milega" .. Mil gaya sir! And I couldn't have done this without you. Mom, Dad , Nups.. You guys are my lifeline! Thank you for always being my constant cheerleaders.. '.)"

Congratulating Alia, Kriti shared, "Congratulations Aliaaaa! So so well deserved! I've always admired your work and I'm too excited that I get to share this huge moment with you! Yayyyiiee!! Biggg hug Lets Celebrate!!"

Sharing the heartwarming message, Sanon captioned it, "Eyes are moist, Heart is full! The National Award : Best Actress for Mimi. #Blessed #Grateful."

Reacting to the post of Kriti, Ayushmann Khurrana dropped clap and hand heart emojis. Ananya Panday commented, "Wow!!!! Congratulations Kriti." Rakul Preet wrote, "Congratulationsssss kriti sooo well deserved."

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as Kriti shared her post on Instagram, fans started congratulating the actress. One wrote, "Congratulations Kritsu. so Proud of u. love u Mimi Sanon. You deserve it. keep flying our Butterfly." Another commented, "Congratulations Kritsu. Your performance as mimi deserves each and every appreciation and love. So so proud of you. We love you Mimi." Others were also seen dropping congratulatory messages along with red heart emojis.

