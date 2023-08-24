National Film Awards 2023: Neetu Kapoor is 'proud' of bahurani Alia Bhatt as she bags Best Actress honor

Back on April 14, 2022, Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the know in a traditional Hindu ceremony at their apartment in Mumbai. In November of that year, the couple welcomed their baby girl whom they named Raha. The Kapoors welcomed Alia to their family with open arms. Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor, who is also the mother of Ranbir, was the happiest on welcoming Alia as her daughter-in-law. Now as Alia won the Best Actress Award at the National Film Awards 2023 for her film Gangubai Kathiawadi, her mother-in-law Neetu took to Instagram to give a shout-out to her bahurani.

Neetu Kapoor is proud of Alia Bhatt for winning the National Film Award

Even since Alia married Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor has been her biggest cheerleader. Be it praising Alia Bhatt's Met Gala look, penning a sweet birthday post for her, or lauding her performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Neetu hasn’t missed any opportunity to hype her daughter-in-law in public. Now that Alia is the talk of the town after her National Award win, Neetu once again took to her Instagram stories and showered her love and blessings on her bahurani.

Posting a picture of Alia looking stunning in a blingy saree and off-shoulder blouse, Neetu wrote, “So so proud of you @aliabhatt for your first national award (heart emoji) God bless”

Alia’s work front

Alia Bhatt is currently enjoying the fruits of her labor after the successful release of her film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh. This year, she also made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone and shared the screen with international stars like Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okonedo, and Matthias Schweighöfer. The American spy action thriller film was released on August 11, 2023, by Netflix and received mixed reviews from critics.

Neetu Kapoor's work front

The veteran Indian actress was last seen in Raj Mehta’s Jugjugg Jeeyo. She was also nominated for the award of Best Supporting Actress for the film at the Filmfare Awards but sadly didn’t win it. We can’t wait to watch Neetu spread her magic on the big screen again.

