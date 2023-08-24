National Film Awards 2023: Proud mom Soni Razdan talks about Alia Bhatt's win; calls it 'the highest honor'

Alia Bhatt is one of the most successful and finest actresses in Bollywood. She started out her career in 2012 with Karan Johar's Student of the Year. Since then, she has given some really remarkable performances. One of the most prominent movies of her career has to be Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. At the 69th National Film Awards 2023, Alia bagged the Best Actress award for her role as Gangubai. She shared the award with Kriti Sanon for Mimi.

Soni Razdan is happy with Alia Bhatt's National Film Award win

Alia's mother and actress Soni Razdan spoke about her daughter's major win. In an interview with India Today, she talked about what it means to her family. She said, "We, as a family, are all extremely proud of her and hugely grateful for not only the wonderful work she’s done but also for the opportunities she has received in her young life to be able to do that work. This is the highest honour for any creative person. We are naturally delighted."

Mahesh Bhatt 'overflows with pride' after Alia Bhatt's win

In an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, film director and Alia Bhatt's father Mahesh Bhatt opened up about her major win. He said that he was "overflowing with pride" after the win. He stated that her hard work and dedication have resulted in this win and the entire family is happy for her.

Advertisement

Apart from him, filmmaker SS Rajamouli also congratulated Alia for her win. On the work front, Alia was last seen in Karan Johar's romantic comedy-drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. This Karan Johar directorial also starred Ranveer Singh in the lead role. It met with positive critical response and turned out to be a commercial success. She also had her Hollywood debut with the action thriller Heart of Stones. It also starred Gal Gadot in the lead role. In Gangubai Kathiawadi played the titular role of Gangubai who ran brothels in Kamathipura in Mumbai.

ALSO READ: National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon win the Best Actress for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi