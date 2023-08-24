National Film Awards 2023: R Madhavan starrer Rocketry: The Nambi Effect bags Best Hindi Film award

The National Film Awards are regarded as one of the most prominent, coveted, and prestigious film award ceremonies in India. The event is held in New Delhi every year. During the ceremony, the President of India presents the awards. While the award ceremony is organized every year, it was interrupted for 2 years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The 68th National Film Awards took place last year and honored the movies released in 2020. Now, the 69th National Film Awards took place this evening, August 24, at a press meet in New Delhi. R. Madhavan's directorial Rocketry: The Nambi Effect won the Best Hindi Film Award at the 69th National Film Awards.

R. Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect wins the Best Hindi Film Award

At the 69th National Film Awards, R Madhavan starrer Rocketry: The Nambi Effect bagged the Best Hindi Film award. It is a 2022 Indian biographical drama film written, produced, and directed by R. Madhavan making his directorial debut. The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, played by Madhavan. He is an Indian Space Research Organization scientist who was accused in the ISRO espionage case and later acquitted. The story spans Narayanan's days as a graduate student at Princeton University, before his work as a scientist and his false espionage charges.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon won their first National Award for Best Actress for their films Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi.

The announcement of the winners of the National Film Awards 2023 commenced at 5 p.m. today. People have been watching the event live on the official social media handles of PIB India and I&B Ministry and also on their YouTube channel and Facebook page.