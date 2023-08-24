National Film Awards 2023: Rajamouli congratulates Alia Bhatt for winning Best Actress for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt is one of the leading actresses in the entertainment industry. 2023 has been a wonderful year for the actress so far as her film Rocky Aur Rani Kii prem Kahaani became one of the blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema, made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, and now the actress became a National Award winner as she bagged the Best Actress award at the 69th National Film Awards. Alia won the award for her film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Now, a while ago, one of the celebrated Indian film producers SS Rajamouli congratulated Alia Bhatt for winning the National Award. He shared a sweet message too.

SS Rajamouli says THIS as he congratulates Alia Bhatt for winning National Award

On August 24, Alia Bhatt won her first National Award. She bagged the Best Actress award for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Taking to his Twitter, film director SS Rajamouli congratulated Alia for winning the National Award. He wrote, "Gangu chaand thi, aur chaand hi rahegi… Congratulations to our Seetha, @aliaa08 for winning the coveted prize for Gangubai Kathiawadi."

Have a look:

Mahesh Bhatt exclusively shared his feelings after his daughter won the National Award. He said, "Overflowing with pride and joy as I watch my child win the national award for Best Actress for Gangubai. Her dedication and talent have made this dream a reality, and our entire family’s hearts couldn’t be happier."

Not only Alia but also Kriti Sanon won her first National Award. She bagged the Best Actress award for her role in the film Mimi.

The 69th National Awards Film Awards took place this evening, August 24, at a press meet in New Delhi. This is one of the most prominent, and prestigious film award ceremonies in India. Like every year, the event is held in New Delhi this year too. However, the award ceremony was interrupted for 2 years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.