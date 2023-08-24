National Film Awards 2023: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah bags Special Jury Award

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani worked for the first time together in the 2021 war drama movie Shershaah. It was based on the incredible life of late Army officer Vikram Batra who lost his life during the Kargil war. Sidharth's performance as the leading man met with universal acclaim. Today, the 69th National Film Award winners were announced. And Shershaah was able to bag a major win.

Shershaah wins special jury award

Shershaah bagged the Special Jury award at the 69th National Film Awards 2023. This is a major feat for the movie as it encourages its makers and the industry to make more such projects. One of the producers of the film is Shabbir Boxwala. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the producer spoke about how happy he was with this major achievement.

Shershaah producer says the National Film Award win 'calls for a party'

Shershaah producer Shabbir Boxwala said that he is very excited about the National Film Award win as it is his "38th year in the industry." He said, "This is what every producer looks for and works towards. And sooner or later when you are honest with you work, you do get paid for your hard work." The producer then said that everyone in Shershaah's team put their heart and soul into the project. When asked about his plans for a party, Shabbir said that this win calls for a big party.

Advertisement

At the 69th National Film Awards, Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress award for Mimi and Gangubai Kathiawadi respectively. Allu Arjun bagged the Best Actor award for Pushpa: The Rise. R. Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect won the Best Film Award.

About Shershaah

Shershaah is directed by debutant Vishuvardhan and written by Sandeep Shrivastava. It is produced by Shabbir, Ajay Shah, Himanshu Gandhi as well as Karan Johar under the Dharma Productions banner. In the movie, Sidharth plays the dual role of Vikram Batra as well as his twin brother Vishal. It was initially planned to be released on July 3, 2020. However, the movie was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It finally premiered on August 12, 2021, on an OTT platform. Both the movie and Sidharth's performance met with acclaim.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani’s Shershaah maker Shabbir Boxwala is 'elated' about National Award