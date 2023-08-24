National Film Awards 2023: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani call Shershaah a 'special' movie; express gratitude

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani teamed up for the first time in the 2021 war drama film Shershaah. The movie portrayed the remarkable story of late Army officer Vikram Batra, who sacrificed his life during the Kargil War. Sidharth's performance in the film as the lead character received widespread love and praise. It was one of his best performances so far. The 69th National Film Awards took place this evening, that is on August 24, 2023, at a press meet in New Delhi and Shershaah bagged a Special Jury Award at the National Film Awards.

Kiara Advani reacts to Shershaah winning the Special Jury Award at the National Film Awards

As Shershaah bagged a Special Jury Award at the 69th National Film Awards, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram handle to share her excitement. She wrote, “This win is so so special. Such a humbling moment for our entire team, truly grateful for the immense love our film Shershaah has received. Congratulations team #Shershaah #69thNationalFilmAwards #myfirstnationalawardwinningfilm @sidmalhotra @karanjohar #VishnuSir @dharmamovies @apoorva1972 @shabbirboxwalaofficial @kaashent #sandeepshrivasthava @batra7478 @azeemdayani @amazonprime”

Sidharth Malhotra’s reaction to Shershaah winning the National Award

Not only Kiara, but also Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram handle to express his gratitude and share how elated he felt after Shershaah received the Special Jury Award at the National Film Awards. He wrote, “#Shershaah is a special film for me. I’m honoured and humbled as it becomes my first film to win a National Award. Thank you and congratulations to our entire team #VishnuVardhan, @iamsandeepshrivastava, @karanjohar, @dharmamovies, @shabbirboxwalaofficial, @kiaraaliaadvani, @azeemdayani, @baidnitin and the rest of the cast. And finally, where it all started, thank you to @batra7478 and family for trusting us to tell this braveheart's story. #NationalFilmAwards @primevideoin @sonymusicindia”

About Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s love story

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani developed a stronger bond while working on their first movie together, eventually leading to a romantic relationship. This film holds a special place in their hearts. Following that, they made appearances together in public and went on vacations to spend quality time together. They got married earlier this year on February 7th, 2023 in a lavish ceremony held in Rajasthan. Their close friends and family joined them on their special day. Later, they shared adorable photos from their dreamy wedding on their social media handles.

