National Film Awards 2023 to be announced in Delhi today; here’s when and where you can watch the event live

The National Film Awards are considered to be among the most prominent and coveted film award ceremonies in India, and it is held in New Delhi every year. During the ceremony, the President of India presents the awards. While the award ceremony is organised every year, it was interrupted for 2 years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The 68th National Film Awards took place last year, and honored the movies released in 2020. Now, the 69th National Film Awards are all set to be announced this evening, August 24, at a press meet in New Delhi. Wondering where you can watch it? Scroll down to find out!

When and where to stream 69th National Film Awards live

The announcement of the winners of the National Film Awards 2023 will commence at 5 pm today, and you can watch the event live on the official social media handles of PIB India and I&B Ministry and also on their YouTube channel and Facebook page. There is a huge buzz on social media about the National Film Awards, and Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut’s names have been floating on social media as possible candidates for Best Actress for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Thalaivi respectively.

Meanwhile, films such as Nayattu and R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and RRR are also said to be strong contenders across several categories. However, these are only speculations and possible candidates, and no official announcement has been made. The winners will be announced on Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, last year, Soorarai Pottru won the award for Best Feature Film at the 68th National Film Awards, while the Best Actor Award was shared between Suriya for Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Meanwhile, Manoj Muntashir had won the award for Best Lyrics for the movie Saina.

