National Film Awards: Manoj Bajpayee drops PICS with Rajinikanth and Dhanush: Some moments with the greats

Manoj Bajpayee, on October 25, received the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Bhonsle (2018). During the 67th National Film Awards, Actor Rajinikanth was conferred with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, while Dhanush bagged the Best Actor award, and his film Asuran won the National Film Award for the best Tamil feature film. Today, the Family Man actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped pictures with Rajinikanth and Dhanush. Sharing it he wrote, “Some moments with the greats during the national film awards ceremony !!”

Talking with Hindustan Times on winning the award for Bhonsle, Bajpayee said this was a film they wanted to make for a while but they weren’t getting money from anyone who could produce it. It took them four years to make Bhonsle. He added that it definitely means the world to them.

Talking about meeting superstar Rajinikanth, Bajpayee said, “Rajinikanth sir is a legend and I’ve always looked up to him for the journey he has had. He came from a humble background and created such a big name for himself. He treats everyone with a lot of humility. I spoke to him but it had nothing to do with cinema but spirituality.

Talking about his interaction with South star Dhanush, Manoj said, “I had a long conversation with Dhanush. We shared our thoughts on the films we like and his films that I’ve watched. He’s a remarkable young mind doing some remarkable films. He’s very inspiring.”

The 67th National Film awards were announced in March 2021 but were postponed due to the pandemic.

