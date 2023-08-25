National Film Awards: Nambi Narayanan as Rocketry The Nambi Effect gets prestigious honor; ‘I’m doubly happy’

On August 24, R. Madhavan’s film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect won the Best Feature Film award at the 69th National Film Awards. The film takes us through the life of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist Nambi Narayanan (played by R. Madhavan) who was accused in the ISRO espionage case and was later acquitted. Now, after the film on him received National recognition, Nambi Narayanan has reacted.

Nambi Narayanan talks about R. Madhavan’s struggle

In an interview with ANI, the scientist expressed his joy at hearing about the film’s victory. Talking about it, he said, “I am really happy. I’ve no words to express my happiness. Yesterday I was enjoying Chandrayaan 3’s success and today this declaration of the National Award. The nation has accorded its approval to my story.”

Throwing light on R. Madhavan’s struggle while making the film and how he ended up creating this masterpiece, Narayanan said, “I recall the suffering gone through by people like Madhavan. At that time when he was making the movie one can’t say that he will succeed in box office as well as in real life. But he had the courage to do it and he was not only the actor but directorship came to him, he was the director and also a producer. So, the burden was more but he stood out all those things and he has done a wonderful job.”

Advertisement

Nambi Narayanan says ‘I’m doubly happy’

Narayanan further said that the moment he saw some people crying while watching the movie, he realized that the film would be a success. He divulged, “The film came out very well. I was sure that when someone saw this film it would catch their mind that much, I was clear and I was sure at least some people would get emotional. I saw many people crying which guaranteed me the success of the movie. So, the movie was a success and now I got the National award for the movie so I am doubly happy.”

About the film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was released in 2022 across six languages. It’s a biographical drama film written, produced, and directed by R. Madhavan. It’s also the directorial debut of the RHTDM actor.