National Film Awards: Pallavi Joshi dedicates Best Actress Supporting Role award to Kashmiri Pandit community

The 69th National Film Awards took place on August 24, 2023, at a press meet in New Delhi. The award is regarded as one of the most prominent, and prestigious film award ceremonies in India. The event is held in New Delhi every year. While the award ceremony is organized every year, it was interrupted for 2 years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year's National Film Awards witnessed many new faces winning their first National Award. At the 69th edition, Pallavi Joshi bagged the Best Actress Supporting Rose award for her performance in The Kashmir Files.

Pallavi Joshi dedicates Best Actress Supporting Role award to Kashmiri Pundit community

Pallavi Joshi won the Best Actress Supporting Role award for her character Radhika Menon in the 2022 film The Kashmir Files. According to DNA India, Pallavi shared in a statement, “I am in Chicago right now for the promotion of our new film The Vaccine War. I am very happy about winning this award, of course, every actor will be happy but I am happier that our film won the 69th National Award in the category of Best National Integration because that is very important for us."

Dedicating her award to the Kashmiri Pundit community, Pallavi further shared in the same statement, "I dedicate this award to the entire Kashmiri Pundit community and all the prosecuted communities in the world who have suffered at the hands of terrorism."

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon bagged their first National Award as they both won the Best Actress award at the 69th edition of the coveted film award for their performances in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi respectively.

Pallavi Joshi's work front

Speaking about the upcoming project of Pallavi, the actress will be seen in The Vaccine War. She will headline the movie along with Anupam Kher and Nana Patekar.

The makers of the film released the official teaser on August 15, 2023. The movie is based on the true events of the past two years and will showcase the scenario of how Indian scientists and the people of the country fought against the deadly Covid-19 pandemic. The teaser video shows scientists developing a vaccine in a laboratory. Actress Pallavi Joshi will be seen as a scientist along with her team of assistants.

Meanwhile, The Vaccine War is set to clash with Prabhas starrer Salaar as both films will be released on September 28, 2023.

