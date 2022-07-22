National Film Awards Winners List: Ajay Devgn and Suriya bag Best Actor; Toolsidas Junior wins Best Hindi Film

The 68th National Film Award has been announced today. It is an event during which the Directorate of Film Festivals presents its annual National Film Awards to honour the best films of 2020 in Indian cinema. The ceremony for the National Film Awards will be held in Delhi in two years. Last year, the awards were announced however, it was not presented due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier today, the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur informed that the awards will be announced today.

As per ANI, Filmmaker Vipul Shah will be leading the 10-member jury for the National Film Awards and other members include cinematographers Dharam Gulati and GS Bhaskar, actor Sreelekha Mukherjee, A Karthikraaja, VN Aditya, Viji Thampi, Sanjeev Rattan, S Thangadurai, and Nishigandha.

Check out the full 68th National Film Award Winners list below:

Best Feature Film

Soorarai Pottru

Best Actor

Suriya for Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji

Best Actress

Aparna Balamurali, Soorarai Pottru

Best Supporting Actor

Biju Menon, Ayyappanum Koshiyam