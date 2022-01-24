National Girl Child Day: Aparshakti Khurana says life's a 'feel good Bollywood film' in letter to Arzoie.

Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti became proud parents in 2021 to daughter Arzoie. The doting father of one has since shared some adorable photos of his little one. Today, on the occasion of National Girl Child Day, Aparshakti took to social media to profess his love for daughter Arzoie. In doing so, the actor penned a letter which he shared on Instagram. In the letter, Aparshakti acknowledged that ever since her arrival, he now understands the word 'family' better.

Here's Aparshakti's super sweet letter to Arzoie:

"Dear Arzoie,

Life feels like a feel-good Bollywood movie since the day you were born. Because of you, I know what it feels like to have your dream come true. Because of you, I understand the word ‘Family’ a little better. Arzoie, you are too little to understand this right now, but Paapoo promises to be with you through thick and thin. Through successes and failures. Through ‘’I should get a haircut’’ and ‘’Oh no! Why did I get a haircut?’’. Zuzu, no matter how much you grow and who you grow up to be, you will always be my little one,. You see, it’s only now that I understand what your grandparents mean when they say ‘’maa-baap ke liye bacche humesha, bacche hi rehte hain’’.

P.S. It feels amazing to see you sleep in my arms when I sing Arziyan Saari Mai Chehre Pe Likh Ke Laya Hoon. Is it the power of music? Or is it my voice that makes you go ''I'd rather be asleep than listen to this''!. So, you legit go zzz ooooo zoooooo''.

With love and only love,

Your Paapoo."

