National Pet Day: Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra to Alia Bhatt; 8 Bollywood celebs who are huge pet lovers.

On the occasion of National Pet Day, we bring some of the famous celebs who don’t miss a chance to express their love for their pets

Animals are said to be one of the sweetest creatures on planet earth and there are no second thoughts about it. And when it comes to cats and dogs, the furry creatures never miss a chance to win our hearts with their adorable gestures. In fact, these furry angels are known to be the biggest stressbusters and ace the art of bringing a smile in no time. It is always believed that if you are lucky, a pet will walk into your life and the pet owners do realise this and they leave no chance to shower their pets with endless love.

Not just commoners, but several celebrities also have an inclination towards these four pawed angels. Several celebrities are often seen sharing adorable pics of themselves chilling with their furry angels and they are certainly a sight to behold. Interestingly, it’s National Pet Day today and all the pet owners across the world mark this day with a lot of enthusiasm and makes sure to make it special for their pets. On this special occasion, we bring you some of the celebs in Bollywood who are big time pet lovers:

The Student of The Year actress is a cat lover and is often seen sharing pics with her cat Edward. She along with her sister Shaheen also bought a new pet cat and named her Juniper. Besides, Alia is also seen spending time with ’s pet dogs.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti and her sister Nupur are really fond of dogs and are often sharing adorable pics and videos with their pets. The ladies have a Bichon Frise named Disco. They had also adopted a Labradoodle and named her Phoebe.

Anushka and her husband Virat Kohli love pooches and they are often spending good time with them. While the power couple had lost one of the pet dogs Bruno last year, they are also seen chilling with their Labrador Dude.

Disha loves her pooches and her Instagram stories are proof of it. The Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai actress is often seen cuddling with her pet dogs. To note, she has four pets, two dogs named Bella and Goku and two cats named Jasmine and Keety.

Salman is not just known for his kind heart but his love for his pet dogs is also a thing in the industry. The actor had lost his pet log a Neapolitan Mastiff in 2018, he was seen posting pics with his furry angel quite often. Besides, the Dabangg star also shares pic with his other dog. The actor has many dogs such as Mowgli (Labrador Retriever), Veer (French Mastiff) and Sandy (St. Bernard).

Spending time with the most loving, loyal and selfless species. pic.twitter.com/a5itvUEGwV — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 26, 2019

Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ love for pets is quite famous among her fans. The diva is the owner of three pets Diana, Gino and Panda. While Diana is a chihuahua, Panda is a Husky Australian Shepard mix breed and Gino who is a German shepherd.

Shraddha never misses a chance to express his love for her pet dog. In fact, she had also celebrated her pet Shyloh’s 10th birthday and hosted a grand party with her girl gang.

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan is often seen sharing adorable posts of his pets which speaks volumes about his love for dogs. The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor has two dogs – Tyson and Jim.

