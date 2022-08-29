National Sports Day: 83 to Mary Kom, 5 highly celebrated sports biopics in Bollywood you don’t want to miss

National Sports Day is celebrated in various countries to honour the national sports teams and sports traditions of those countries. It is celebrated on August 29 every year. In India, it marks the birth anniversary of hockey player Major Dhyan Chand. This day marks the birthday of Major Dhyan Chand Singh, the hockey player who won gold medals in the Olympics for India in the years 1928, 1932, and 1936. He was a legendary figure in Indian and world hockey.

Bollywood movies are of all sorts of themes and genres. But sports movies are another level of epic. What’s better than binging on some sports movies to celebrate the day in our houses? Today, on the occasion of National Sports Day 2022, we have compiled a list of the best five Bollywood movies that trace the journey of various sports personalities and will surely leave you inspired.

1. 83

With Ranveer Singh as the lead, this movie features an ensemble cast of Deepika Padukone, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, and R. Badree. Based on the India national cricket team led by Kapil Dev, which won the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The film received critical acclaim from critics and audiences alike, praising the performances of the cast.

2. Dangal

Dangal features Aamir Khan alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim, Suhani Bhatnagar, and Sakshi Tanwar. It is based on the biopic of Mahavir Singh Phogat, an Indian amateur wrestler, and senior Olympics coach, who taught wrestling to his daughters Babita Kumari and Geeta Phogat. Dangal received positive reviews from critics and also received many awards.

3. Mary Kom

With Priyanka Chopra in the lead, the film also stars Darshan Kumar and Sunil Thapa. The 2014 biopic chronicles her journey of becoming a boxer and also to return to the sport after becoming a mother to eventually winning the 2008 World Boxing Championship. Mary Kom received several accolades at award ceremonies across India.

4. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

It is based on the life of former Test, ODI, and T20I captain of the Indian national cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni who chose to chase his dreams despite the odds. The film stars the late Sushant Singh Rajput as Dhoni, along with Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, and Anupam Kher. The film was released in 2016 and received the widest release ever for a Bollywood film across 61 countries.

5. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

The story is based on the life of 'the Flying Sikh', an Olympian who was a champion of the Commonwealth Games and two-times 400m champion of the Asian Games Milkha Singh who overcame the massacre of his family and the civil war during the India-Pakistan partition. It stars Farhan Akhtar in the titular role, with Sonam Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Meesha Shafi, Pavan Malhotra, Yograj Singh, Art Malik, and Prakash Raj in supporting roles. The film received positive reviews from the audience as well as critics.

