National Sports Day: Amitabh Bachchan shares a throwback PIC with Jaya, Shweta & Abhishek Bachchan

To mark the occasion of National Sports Day, Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram and shared a priceless throwback picture with , Shweta, and Abhishek Bachchan. In the photo, the Bachchan family is enjoying a friendly match. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Amitabh wrote, “...national sports day”. Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Chehre’ was released on the big screen on 27 August. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi in one of the leading parts, who shared screen space with Mr. Bachchan for the first time. The film also starred Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, , Dhritiman Chatterjee, and Raghuvir Yadav.

Talking about working with Amitabh Bachchan in Chehre, Siddhanth Kapoor said, “It was an incredible experience to work with Amit uncle. It was unbelievable. This was such an experience. I am loving all the applause that's coming. The phone has not stopped ringing. And I am just grateful to the almighty.” He further said, “I am loving all the applause that's coming. The phone has not stopped ringing. And I am just grateful to the almighty. It was so much fun on sets and the release has been delayed but finally it's out and the rousing reception.”

He further said, “Chehre is a movie which is extremely authentic and some very intriguing performances”. Amitabh Bachchan has several interesting projects in the pipeline including Brahmastra, where he is starring alongside , , and Nagarjuna. He is also starring in ‘Goodbye’ alongside Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna, and Pavail Gulati.

