National Youth Day: Ayushmann Khurrana says 'We need young people to join forces to put an end to violence'

On Swami Vivekananda's Jayanti, National Youth Day is commemorated. On the occasion, Ayushmann Khurrana, who is a UNICEF celebrity advocate for ending violence against children, stressed the importance of the youth's role in ending the atrocities against children.

National Youth Day is commemorated in India on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary. Today, on National Youth Day, many celebs have expressed their stance on how youth can be an important part of nation building. Speaking of this, Ayushmann Khurrana, who is the celebrity advocate for UNICEF on their global campaign of ending violence against children, has expressed how the youth of the nation can come together to fight atrocities against children and end all violence against them.

Sharing his thoughts, Ayushmann said that a big change can be hoped for when young people come together against this cause. He said, "Only when young people come together with a common understanding and join forces in putting an end to violence against children, can we hope for some substantial changes. Influencing peer groups to recognize violence in its many forms is something the young people can do very effectively." Further, taking about how youth can help in protecting children, Ayushmann said that even small acts can help.

Only when young people come together with a common understanding and join forces in putting an end to violence against children, can we hope for some substantial changes. Ayushmann Khurrana

Sharing his thoughts on this, the Andhadun actor added, "From small actions like calling out a friend who is harassing a girl on the street or reaching out/calling helpline to report acts of violence against their peers that they come across in daily life, supporting the survivors in seeking help, or asking adults like parents, teachers and school authorities to listen to them are some concrete actions that young people can take to make a difference." The actor, who has been taking his role of celebrity advocate seriously, also highlighted how UNICEF aims to achieve its goals in 2021. He shared, "In 2021, UNICEF aims to build greater awareness, dialogue and public action on prevention of and response to violence against children. At the same time we need to continue to advocate for increased investment and attention to services and programmes that assist survivors of violence."

Ending violence against children is everyone’s business and needs continuous efforts by each one of us Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann also highlighted that ending violence against children is a responsibility for everyone in the nation and not just a few people. He said that it needs effort from everyone. Sharing his feelings over it, he said, "Violence against children is deeply pervasive in society and takes on many different forms such as bullying, sexual abuse, corporal punishment and violence online. Very often the perpetrators are people who children trust or are familiar with, including parents, family members, neighbors, and friends. Ending violence against children is everyone’s business and needs continuous efforts by each one of us."

Meanwhile, the actor recently wrapped up the shoot of his film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Vaani Kapoor. While he was shooting for this, he announced his next titled 'Doctor G' on social media and left fans excited about it.

Also Read|Ayushmann Khurrana gives us a sneak peek of his gym session with a PHOTO; Says 'The training never ends'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×