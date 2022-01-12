On National Youth Day, Ayushmann Khurrana shares Swami Vivekananda's words to live by.

India marks Swami Vivekananda Jayanti today also popularly known as National Youth Day. The icon's birth anniversary is celebrated every year as Swami Vivekananda Jayanti. He was a spiritual leader and social reformer whose ideas and teachings are popular among youngsters. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana also resonates with Vivekananda's teachings as he took to social media to share some words that he lives by.

Ayushmann gave it his own touch as he shared a video that included glimpses of his Bollywood journey and the various characters he's played.

Sharing Vivekananda's popular quote on idea, Ayushmann's video featured the quote that read, "Take up one idea, make that one idea your life. Think of it. Dream of it. Live on that idea. Let the brain, the body, the muscles, nerves, every part of your body, be full of that idea, and just leave every other idea alone. This is the way to success - Swami Vivekanand."

Click here to watch Ayushmann Khurrana's post:

Apart from Ayushmann, Ajay Devgn also marked the day as he decided to pen his heart out in an open letter to his 20-year-old self. Sharing the note on his Instagram handle, Ajay wrote, "This #NationalYouthDay decided to pen down a few words for the 20-year-old Ajay, I hope he appreciates it."

Click the link below to check out Ajay Devgn's letter.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn writes a letter to his 20 year old self on National Youth Day: Criticism, doubts will be hard, but…