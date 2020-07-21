NationStandsWithKangana trends on Twitter as fans support Kangana Ranaut over Sushant Singh Rajput's case

Kangana Ranaut has found support on social media post her latest hard-hitting interview as fans have begun trending #NationStandsWithKangana now. Check out some of their tweets.

’s statements on nepotism, Sushant Singh Rajput, and various issues in an interview have taken the nation by storm. The actress called out some bigwigs of the industry for their hostility towards the outsiders and also named a few of them who, according to her, should have been summoned by the Mumbai police in Sushant’s case. She also questioned the reason behind actresses like and Swara Bhaskar not getting roles like that of and Ananya Panday.

And now, of course, these statements of the actress have made headlines almost everywhere. She has now found support from numerous netizens as they have lauded her fearlessness while making the shocking revelations and comments on air. Not only that but, the trend #NationStandsWithKangana is now holding the topmost position on Twitter as fans continue supporting the actress in her fight for justice in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Kangana has been at the forefront from the very beginning in pressing a proper investigation on the late actor’s case.

Meanwhile, check out the tweets below:

Kangana Ranaut is Real Jhansi ki Rani. All nation always stand with her. RT if you also stand with her. #NationStandsWithKangana pic.twitter.com/iyf3HyiqnB — Pushpendra Kulshreshtha (iArmySupporter) July 20, 2020

I am really happy to know that Kangana Ranaut is coming forward to support Sushant Singh Rajput as Sushant always believed & praised her for being the most gutsy woman in Bollywood. I pray & hope you get justice dear Sushant.#NationStandsWithKangana#WorldSeekingJusticeForSSR pic.twitter.com/4FgLWbyKCD — Pooja ( Justice for Sushant ) (Beingrealbeing) July 20, 2020

I Support Kangana And You ? #NationStandsWithKangana pic.twitter.com/TJO7S8bQe8 — Narendra Modi fan (narendramodi177) July 20, 2020

I have not seen a lady like Kangana in my entire life who speaks truth without fear

Kangana you are the pride of this country and the blessings of crores of people are with you. #NationStandsWithKangana#WorldSeekingJusticeForSSR@KanganaTeam pic.twitter.com/FZ4kvUafzg — Avnish Kumar Chaudhary (AvnishKumarCha6) July 20, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has led to the rise of various debates and controversies and the current stir on nepotism is a result of the same. Earlier, Kangana had revealed that she has been summoned by Mumbai police in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case and that she has called them to Manali to get her statements recorded. The actress also said that she will return her Padma Shri if she is not able to prove her statements concerning the entire matter.

