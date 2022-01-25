Nature lover Sara Ali Khan chases the sun in a dreamy video with soothing music; WATCH

Sara Ali Khan’s love for nature and the sky isn’t hidden from fans. Time and again, the Kedarnath star takes to social media to share dreamy travel posts that end up blessing the wanderlust hearts of her followers. Now, on Tuesday afternoon, Sara Ali Khan once again took to Instagram to share a stunning scenic video of sunrise that will surely leave you enticed. The diva’s latest social media post is proof that the Simmba star loves to relax her mind in the lap of mother nature.

The clip sees Sara Ali Khan traveling in her luxurious car as she enjoys the view of a dreamy sunrise amid mountains. Donning a black jacket, the youngster sits tight as she enjoys the windy weather. While uploading the clip on her Instagram story, Sara Ali Khan revealed that she loves to ‘chase the sun’. In addition to this, the soothing music playing in the background only accentuates the beauty of the photo.

Click HERE to watch Sara Ali Khan’s video before it disappears

This comes just a day after Sara unleashed her love for purple in a breezy cotton kurta. Sara Ali Khan’s preference for playful outfits that blend comfort with style has always left the fashion police stunned. The young actor’s daily wardrobe is punctuated by breezy styles, from her wide collection of striking blouses to her staple cotton kurtas. The Kedarnath star often opts for attire that are comfortable and come with standard details including bold prints, interesting cuts and sleeves. Speaking of which, her latest click by the Narmada lake saw her slaying in a purple Anarkali suit.

In terms of work, Sara Ali Khan last featured in Aanand L Rai’s musical drama film, Atrangi Re. Apart from her, the film also features Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in pivotal roles. Now, she is gearing up to collaborate with Vicky Kaushal for Laxman Utekar’s next.

