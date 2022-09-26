Navaratri 2022: From Alia Bhatt to Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, actors who aced garba steps

The divine festival of Navratri is here and Bollywood is all set to celebrate the cheerful nine days of festivities. Not just Bollywood, entire country will be seen celebrating the festivities for the next nine days. Since everyone celebrates this festival in their own unique way, our B-town does it better than anyone. The euphoria of garba-navratri songs have always been about fabulous beats and addictive rhythms that pull you into a dance every single time and has hundreds grooving together under one roof. Bollywood is often seen imitating the tradition of Garba in the movies. Celebrities are seen dancing and playing Dandiya on the groovy beats. Since the Garba season is nearing, let’s take a look at some of the best garba performed by on screen couples in Bollywood films.

There’s no doubt in stating that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone jodi are hit on-screen as well as off-screen. Their performance will make you shake a leg on the dance floor and the song 'Lahu Muh Lagg Gaya' from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela'. The duo coordinated really well and their sizzling chemistry spoke volumes. Lovebirds Ranveer and Deepika dancing on the slow pace song will lift your festive spirits.

Alia Bhatt

Every Sanjay Leela Bhansali film has one spectacular traffic-stopping song and dance sequence. In the film, it is Dholida song that features Alia Bhatt aka Ganguabai dancing with all her heart. Alia Bhatt, dressed in a white ensemble, rules every second of the video with her priceless expressions and infectious energy. The long spins at the end of the video are definitely the highlight of the song. The song, a visual delight, has been composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, it has been beautifully sung by Janhvi Shrimankar and Shail Hada and the lyrics are by Kumaar.

Rajkummar Rao-Amrita Puri

Rajkummar Rao and Amrita Puri’s performance will give you a perfect Gujarati feel. The movie which is set in Gujarat has got some really nice garba moves. Rajkummar and Amrita are dancing their hearts out on these addictive dhol beats. In the last scenes, the two are seen falling in love with each other. The song ‘Shubharambh’ instantly became the garba anthem of that time. People are still obsessing over Rajkummar and Amrita’s energetic jig.

Hrithik Roshan- Amisha Patel

Both Hrithik Roshan and Amisha Patel are seen playing Garba and Dandiya in ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’ song ‘O Re Gori’. The pair look amazing together in traditional outfits and they share a great chemistry too. Amisha shines like the brightest star in her shimmery outfits while Hrithik looks dashing in black outfit. The garba sequence enhances the bond of love that they pair share in the movie.

Aayush Sharma-Warina Hussain

Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain featured in the latest Garba number ‘Dholida’ from the movie ‘Loveyatri’. Their performance is perfectly highlighting the chemistry shared by the duo. Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain share as they dance to their heart's content. Their performance and garba-ful chemistry have struck a chord with the audience.

Shah Rukh Khan- Mahira Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan's performance will make you reach for your garba sticks and dance right away. This song ‘Udi Udi Jaye’ from ‘Raees’ will give you all the festive feel you need. The interesting fact about this garba sequence is that it marks garba debut of SRK onscreen. Their performance attracted a lot of Gujarati fans. The duo romance with each other as they dance on the groovy garba beats.

ALSO READ: Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks mesmerising as she thanks fans for their warm wishes