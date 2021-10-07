Navratri 2021: Amitabh Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Anupam Kher offer prayers & send good wishes as festival begins

A festival that spans nine nights, Navratri 2021 is here and celebratory mood is spread all around. From kids to adults, everyone is full of fervour as they gear up to worship all avatars of Goddess Durga. Amid everyone, even Btown stars are all set to pray to Goddess Durga for the next nine nights. Kicking off the day by sending good wishes to fans, Amitabh Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Sanjay Dutt, Anupam Kher, Hema Malini, Paresh Rawal and other celebs took to their social media handles to offer prayers and send love to their followers.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sushmita shared a photo of Goddess Durga, tagged her daughters Alisah and Renee and sent out good wishes to fans. She wrote, "Subho Devi Pakhsh Maa Durga in all her glory, ushers in new beginnings, abundance of hope & courage…and of course love!!!Happy Durga Puja & a blessed Navratri to you & all your loved ones!!! I love you guys beyond…" Amitabh Bachchan wrote a mantra about Goddess Durga in a tweet and shared two photos. He went onto wish his fans on social media on the onset of Navratri. Anupam Kher also took to Twitter to share good wishes with fans. He wrote, "आप सभी को नवरात्रि की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।माँ दुर्गा हम सबकी रक्षा करे और हमें स्वस्थ रखें। (Wishing you all a very Happy Navratri. May Maa Durga protect us all and keep us healthy.)"

T 4051 - या देवी सर्वभूतेषु शक्ति-रूपेण संस्थिता।

नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥







"नवरात्रि के पावन पर्व पर हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं" pic.twitter.com/2rExCfvdJC — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 6, 2021

आप सभी को नवरात्रि की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।माँ दुर्गा हम सबकी रक्षा करे और हमें स्वस्थ रखें। pic.twitter.com/Q33kHsyufp — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 7, 2021

The auspicious Navaratras begin today,when Ma Durga resides amongst us for 9 days,showering her blessings& ending with Vijaya Dashami to celebrate the conquest of the evil Mahishasura.May these holy days benefit all of us, bringing peace and happiness to everyone. Happy Navratri! pic.twitter.com/CPxcVeyanR — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) October 7, 2021

Here's wishing everyone a joyous #Navratri, filled with lots of happiness and peace! May all your successes and aspirations come true! pic.twitter.com/s5DuxyW7HW — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) October 7, 2021

May the bright colors of Navratri bring into our lives happiness, Positivity and Good Health. Wishing a blessed and cheerful Navratri to everyone. #HappyNavratri pic.twitter.com/kBlSOCqkft — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) October 7, 2021

Happy Navratri, all! — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) October 7, 2021

Every year, Btown celebrates Navratri with fervour. However, owing to COVID 19, celebrations have been kept low key since 2020. This year too, several stars would be opting for virtual celebrations. A recent report claimed that Kajol and Rani Mukerji's families will be opting for virtual Durga Puja celebrations this year. The Mukherjee family celebration has always been elaborate and many celebs visit the pandal on Durga Puja. However, this time once again, due to COVID 19, the celebrations will be reportedly virtual.

Meanwhile, as Navratri begins, many celebs are sharing good wishes on social media for fans.

