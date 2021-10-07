Navratri 2021: Sara Ali Khan prays at Karni Mata temple in Udaipur; SEE PHOTO

Actress Sara Ali Khan has been spending time in Udaipur over the past couple of days and her photos from the city of lakes have been going viral on social media. Now, as Navratri has begun, the actress also has welcomed the festival in Udaipur in a pious way. Sara visited a famous temple in Udaipur to offer prayers on the first day of Navratri and now, she has also shared a glimpse of the beautifully decked up temple for the occasion.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Sara dropped a photo in which she is seen standing in front of the Goddess idol at the Karni Mata temple in Udaipur. The Simmba star is seen clad in an orange-yellow suit with a maroon dupatta. Sara left her hair open and smiled as she offered prayers to the Goddess at the temple. With folded hands, Sara prayed as she admired the beautifully decorated temple. Sharing the photo, Sara wrote, "Jai Mata Di" and wished fans as the nine-day festival began.

Take a look:

Previously also, Sara visited other religious places in Udaipur while spending time there and while doing so, she has been sharing photos on social media. The actress is reportedly there for a shoot and amid the same, she has been dropping photos and fans are gushing over them.

On the work front, Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The film may release on Netflix instead of theatres amid the pandemic. The actress was dubbing for it before she left for Udaipur.

