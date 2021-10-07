Navratri 2021: Shilpa Shetty prays to Goddess Durga for blessings, shares a glimpse of her decked up temple

The festival of worshipping nine avatars of Goddess Durga, Navratri has begun today and Shilpa Shetty has offered a glimpse into her celebrations at home. The Hungama 2 actress celebrates every festival with fervour and recently, her Ganpati celebrations were all over the internet. Now, as Navratri kicks off, Shilpa ensured that the festival is celebrated with fun swing at her home. On Thursday, Shilpa sent out good wishes to fans as the festival kicked off and also sought blessings.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa shared an inside video of her decked up temple at home. In the video, we can see how Shilpa had prepared her entire temple and decked it up with flowers to celebrate Navratri. The Hungama 2 star is seen offering prayers to Goddess Durga as she gave all a glimpse of her home temple. Sharing the video, Shilpa captioned it with a Devi mantra and prayed for everyone amid the current times. She wrote, "सर्व मंगल मांगल्ये शिवे सर्वार्थ साधिके |शरण्ये त्रयम्बके गौरी नारायणी नमोस्तुते ||Sarva Mangala Maangalye, Shive Sarvartha Sadhike ||Sharanye Trayambake Gauri, Narayani Namostute ||Shardiya Navratri ki aap sabhi ko dher saari shubhkaamnayein Durga Maa ka aashirwaad hum sab par hamesha banaa rahe Happy Navratri!"

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Shilpa has been occupied with her shoots for the reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4. The actress is a part of the judges' panel with Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur. Shilpa's stylish looks for the show have always been in the headlines. Fans love every outfit that she dons on the show. Besides this, Shilpa also is a part of India's God Talent's new season that will soon go on air on Sony TV. The actress featured in a promo of the show and left fans excited about it.

