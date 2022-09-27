Navratri 2022: From Dholi taro to Dholida, popular garba songs from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's films

The nine-day festival of Navratri, which celebrates the nine forms of Goddess Durga, is here! After two long tough years due to the COVID-19 outbreak, you must be waiting to celebrate the festival with much joy and pomp, right? Entire country is gearing up for nine nights of revelry and non-stop dance; this Navratri and dance steps are already being practised, to the popular garba numbers. With such cheery vibes of the festivities and people dancing to the rhythm of their hearts and devotion, we thought of bringing in a list of some of the groovy Bollywood songs that you can add to your Garba-Dandiya Playlist. While Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi and Nagada Sang Dhol from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela are much loved, we bring you all the Garba songs from Sanjay Leela Bhansali movies. So, are you ready? Then, don your colourful dresses, bring your Dandiya sticks, practice your dance moves, and leave the songs to us!

Dholi Taaro – Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam No list of Bollywood Navratri songs can be complete without this iconic number! Dholi Taaro Dhol Baaje is an energetic track from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.’ You can see Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan grooving to the blend of slow and fast beats of the song which can surely be a mood booster. Sung by Kavita Krishnamoorthy and Vinod Rathod, this song also has inputs from garba singer Karsan Sargathiya which gives the song a dynamic feel.

Dholida- Gangubai Kathiawadi Every Sanjay Leela Bhansali film has one spectacular traffic-stopping song and dance sequence. In the film, it is Dholida song that features Alia Bhatt aka Ganguabai dancing with all her heart. Alia Bhatt, dressed in a white ensemble, rules every second of the video with her priceless expressions and infectious energy. The long spins at the end of the video are definitely the highlight of the song. The song, a visual delight, has been composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, it has been beautifully sung by Janhvi Shrimankar and Shail Hada and the lyrics are by Kumaar.

Nagada Sang Dhol – Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela How can we not include this one? ‘Nagada Sang Dhol’ has become an anthem for Navratri’s Dandiya night since it was released in 2013. This electrifying number featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, will make every person swirl and twirl. Though Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for his grand sets but as a composer of this track, he pulled all the stops here - whether the upbeat tune, lyrics fused with the music of dhol, Deepika’s dance moves, and what not! Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Osman Mir, this song is a spectacle in every sense.