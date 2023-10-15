Navratri 2023: Hrithik Roshan, Kajol, Shilpa Shetty, Hema Malini and others wish fans on auspicious occasion

Finally, the 9-day auspicious festival of Navratri is here. The festival, celebrating lively colors, dances, customs, and traditions, immerses everyone in its exuberance. While the entire nation is rejoicing in the commencement of this holy festival, our Bollywood celebs have also extended their heartfelt wishes to their fans and followers. From Kajol, Shilpa Shetty, and Esha Deol to several others, Bollywood celebs extended their Navratri wishes through social media.

Bollywood celebs posted heartfelt wishes for fans and followers on social media

Today, October 15 marks the first day of Navratri. On the occasion, Fighter actor Hrithik Roshan also extended his wishes to the fans and followers. In a video shared online, he can be heard saying, “Aaj Navratri ki pehli raat hai aur main pure dil se prarthana karta hun ki ye agle 9 din hum sabhi ko maa durga jaisi Shakti aur saahas de…(It’s the first night of Navratri and I pray from the heart that the coming nine days give us power and courage like Maa Durga). Wishing you all a very blessed Navratri…Lots of love.”

Take a look:

Bollywood actress Kajol also shared a couple of vibrant pictures of her in an orange and red saree. In one of the photos, she opted for an open hairdo, while in another photo she tied a braid. Her gajra in the braid enhanced her beauty. The actress with minimal makeup, red-bindi and matching bangles served major festive vibes. She captioned the post, “A splash of orange for a day of energy! #orangeisthenewblack #navratri #firstdayofnavratri”

Have a look:

Shilpa Shetty posted a beautiful video on her social media. In the video, the Sukhee actress gave a peek into the decorations and preparation from her Pooja corner. Along with the holy mantra, she captioned the post, “Aap sabhi ko Navratri ki dheron shubhkaamnaayein”

Esha Deol, the daughter of veteran actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra shared a series of photos on her social media, featuring her mother and sister, Ahana Deol. The trio is all smiles as they strike a pose for the camera. While Hema and Ahana looked beautiful in an embellished saree, Esha, on the other hand, opted for an embroidered Indo-Western outfit. Celebrating ‘Naari Shakti’, she captioned the post, “Celebrating the goddess with these 2 super woman in my life my mother & my sister. Wishing you all a very happy navratri..Naari Shakti”

Veteran actress Hema Malini also shared a colorful post with “Happy Navratri” and captioned the post, “Festivities for the year have begun! After Janmashtami & Ganesh Chaturthi we start over again with Navratri & then Diwali! So come, let us celebrate together!”

In addition to this, several other Bollywood celebs also posted heartfelt wishes on their social media. Take a quick look:

Hope you all are having a great day too. Team Pinkvilla also wishes our readers a very Navratri.

