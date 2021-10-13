This Navratri, be dance ready with these 5 hook steps from Salman Khan's Dholi Taro to Deepika's Nagada

It is that time of the year again when the time to put on your dancing shoes are back. Dressed up in your lehenga choli and grooving to your favourite Bollywood songs with your friends and family during Navratri has a different feeling altogether. Well, for many this dance form comes naturally, but for the rest of the population who depend majorly on Bollywood songs and their dance steps we are going to list down 5 popular songs of Bollywood that are Navratri based and you can learn the catchy hook steps of these songs and be dandiya/garba ready.

Chogada – Loveyatri

The super peppy song from the movie Loveyatri starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain is one of the most favourite tracks amongst all the Navratri lovers. The steps are easy to catch and even a non-dancer would find it easy to get these garba steps. The steps are a mix of traditional clapping and jumping with a mix of Bollywood touch.

Dholi Taro – Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

When we talk about Navratri, the celebrations would be incomplete without this son from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan. Their chemistry in the song, the beats of the song and the feel of it make it one of the most played Navratri songs even today. Also, the steps are also quite easy. All you have to do is clap your hands jump and switch places with your partner.

Odhani - Made In China

Another peppy number that instantly became everyone's favourite within minutes of it being released was this Rajkummar Rao & Mouni Roy starrer song from Made In China. Mouni looked ravishing in this song and her catchy step will be an instant winner among your peers when you step out for your navratri session.

Nagada Sang Dhol - Raam Leela