Navya Nanda is all smiles as she hugs her ‘partner’; Shanaya Kapoor & Tara Sutaria have THIS reaction

Navya Nanda Naveli may not be interested in stepping into Bollywood like her BFF Shanaya Kapoor, but the new-gen star kid sure known how to grab all the limelight through her social media account. She is quite active on her social media and enjoys a decent fan following. The granddaughter of famous actor Amitabh Bachchan often takes to her Instagram profile to share stunning photographs of herself among her fan army. On Monday, August 9, Navya was seen doing the same. The young Bachchan member took to her Instagram handle and posted a cute picture with her brother Agastya Nanda.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Navya Nanda Naveli posted a picture of her hugging her brother Agastya Nanda. Navya could be seen smiling in the picture, and it is evident from her smile that she is happy to be around her sibling. Both the brother-sister duo were seated on a couch and posed for the camera. Agastya and Navya could be seen twinning too, as both wore a white coloured tee. While Navya was hugging Agastya, her brother sat casually with both his hands rested on the head of the couch. Sharing this picture, she wrote, “hi, partner”.

The moment posted this picture, fans showered love in the comments section. Her BFF Shanaya Kapoor posted double heart emojis, Tara Sutaria posted three white heart emojis, and Zoya Akhtar too took to the comments section to post two heart emojis.

In fact, looking at Agastya Nanda, one fan even commented that he looks like an exact carbon copy of Abhishek Bachchan.

