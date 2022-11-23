Navya Nanda and Shweta Bachchan wish Agastya Nanda on his birthday; Share childhood PICS

Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda’s son Agastya Nanda is celebrating his birthday today. Wishes have been pouring in for the budding actor. Well, his mother Shweta and sister Navya have also shared pictures on their social handle to wish him. Abhishek Bachchan also wished on the social media handle and shared a picture. To note, Agastya is all set to make his debut in Netflix’s live-action musical film The Archies. The teaser of the film has already been released and it has been trending. Navya and Shweta’s wish:

Shweta Bachchan wished her son Agastya Nanda and shared a throwback picture. She took to Instagram and posted the picture, which features a very young Agastya looking into the camera and smiling. “Happy Birthday son nobody quite sees the world the way you do, a little too wise even at this age. You make me smile extra wide. Never stop,” the caption read. Navya Naveli Nanda wished him by dropping a childhood picture and wrote, “Happy birthday, Junior..Please shut my room door for a change Actor Abhishek Bachchan wished, “Happy birthday Aggie! Love you.” Maheep Kapoor, Sikander Kher and Chunky Panday among others also wished the birthday boy in the comment section. Take a look here

The Archies:

In the musical film, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor are also making their debut. The Archies is set in the 1960s and follows the life of popular fictional teenagers Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, Reggie Mantle, among others. Navya Nanda's work front:

These days, she is making news for her popular podcast show What The Hell Navya? On the podcast, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan appear and shared their personal experiences.

ALSO READ: The Archies: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda look immersed in their character; Zoya Akhtar is elated