Navya Nanda Birthday: Abhishek Bachchan wishes his ‘music partner’; Shweta Bachchan calls him ‘best mamu ever’

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has a massive following on social media. While she has no plans of entering Bollywood, Navya has already amassed a lot of fans who eagerly wait for updates and glimpses of her everyday life. She is celebrating her 25th birthday today, and wishes have been pouring in for her right from midnight. Her friends, including Ananya Panday, have also wished her on Instagram. Now, Navya’s mom Shweta Bachchan, and mamu Abhishek Bachchan have made her day extra-special by sharing heartfelt posts to wish her. Abhishek Bachchan’s post on niece Navya Nanda’s birthday

Abhishek Bachchan and his niece Navya Nanda share an adorable bond, and they never fail to wish each other on their birthdays. On the occasion of Navya’s birthday, Abhishek took to his Instagram account to post a cute throwback picture. It shows Abhishek hugging little Navya as they posed for the picture. While Abhishek can be seen in a white kurta, Navya looks too cute in a pink top with her hair tied back in a ponytail. Sharing the picture, Abhishek called Navya his ‘music partner’. He wrote, “Happy birthday to my music partner! Love you @navyananda.” Navya replied to his post, and commented, “Love you,” along with heart emojis. Shweta Bachchan gushed over Navya and Abhishek’s cute picture and wrote, “This is so cute. best Mamu ever.”

Shweta Bachchan’s post on daughter Navya Nanda’s birthday Meanwhile, Navya’s mother Shweta Bachchan shared a monochromatic portrait of Navya on her Instagram. She penned a heartfelt note that read, “Happy birthday my darling girl. Quite simply- nothing makes sense without you. You are my compass, jedi & alarm clock!!! I love you.” Check out her post below.

Ananya Panday wishes birthday girl Navya Nanda Meanwhile, Ananya Panday also wished her bestie Navya. She shared their picture together and wrote, “Happy birthday to my cozy corner, my anchor, my mummy, my sous chef, my partner in everything love you the most my navzu @navyananda.”

