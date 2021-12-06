Navya Nanda is cranky & cute in childhood photo as mum Shweta Bachchan drops birthday love

Navya Naveli Nanda doesn't have any plans to join Bollywood but despite that enjoys an enviable social media following. Amitabh Bachchan's grand daughter and Shweta Bachchan's daughter, the young one is celebrating her birthday today. While we're guessing it is Navya's 24th birthday, her mum Shweta wants to put time on hold and go back to the good old days.

Well, she did just that, as she took to Instagram to drop a childhood photo whilst wishing her daughter. Shweta, who is not a social media bee, dropped some birthday love for Navya via the adorable photo. Calling her 'precious', Shweta can be seen holding a cute and cranky Navya in the picture.

Back then too the mother-daughter duo can be seen twinning in white. The photo seems to be from one of Navya's childhood birthday's as Happy Birthday balloons are in the frame.

Sharing the photo, Shweta wrote, "Happy Birthday PRECIOUS. Shine your light bright every where you go." Navya dropped a heart emoji in the comments section. Check it out:

Shweta's several friends wished Navya in the comments. One of them was Neha Dhupia, who wrote, "Navyaaaaa happy birthday @shwetabachchan you should be so proud … she is gorgeous and bright and smart and all things wonderful and you have done such a fine job as her mama."

