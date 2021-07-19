Navya Nanda defines the phrase ray of sunshine with her latest photo; Check it out

In the photo, Navya Nanda can be seen smiling away as she looks away with her back facing the camera. Check it out.

Amitabh Bachchan's grand daughter may not have any Bollywood aspirations as of now, but the youngster surely has a massive following on social media. Navya ended the weekend on a bright and happy note as she shared a photo of herself on Sunday night. Looking positively at the week ahead, the photo perfectly described the phrase ray of sunshine.

In the photo, Navya can be seen smiling away as she looks away with her back facing the camera. Donning a black top and pants, Navya's sharp shoulders and jawline are the highlight of the picture along with her carefree and candid smile. She simply captioned the photo with a smiling emoji.

Navya's biggest cheerleader, her mum Shweta Bachchan Nanda, took to the comments section and said, "Cha Ching (heart emoji)." Navya's bestie Shanaya Kapoor's mum Maheep Kapoor also commented on the photo with a string of heart emojis. Several fans and followers also flooded the comments section with one user commenting, "Slaying like a queen."

Check out Navya Naveli Nanda's latest post below:

Navya along with Shanaya, Ananya Panday and meet up and spend time together when they are in the city. While Shanaya, Ananya and Navya are currently in Mumbai, and 's daughter Suhana Khan is in New York where she's studying film and acting.

Both Shanaya and Suhana plan to make it big in the film industry. Navya, for now, continues to work on her women's health foundation and several other projects.

