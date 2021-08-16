Navya Nanda edits grandfather Amitabh Bachchan's epic Jahan Teri Yeh Nazar Hai song; Big B calls her 'genius'

Over a span of more than five decades, Amitabh Bachchan has delivered some epic songs. Recently, his granddaughter gave one of his epic songs a Sri Lankan twist. Taking to Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan shared a video of his hit song Jahan Teri Yeh Nazar Hai from Kaalia. However, the video's sound track was edited with another hit Sri Lankan track.

Turns out, it was done by none other Navya Nanda, Big B announced. The veteran called Navya a 'genius' for overlaying the Sri Lankan track beautifully on the video of Jahan Teri Yeh Nazar Hai. Sharing the video, Big B wrote, "Part 2 .. Kya Kiya.. Kya Hogaya..But truly an ode to that incredible Sri Lankan song ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ .. and edited here to my KALIA song by the genius in the house , grand daughter NAVYA NAVELI .BUT honestly “Manike .. playing in loop whole night .. impossible to stop listening to it .. SUUUPPEEERRRBBB (sic)."

Navya probably wasn't expecting it as she commented on the post with laughing emojis and said, "Hahah love you." Several fans took to the comments section to react to the fun video. Amitabh's Sri Lankan fans were definitely ecstatic with the song's mention which has been a huge hit on YouTube.

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan's post below:

The youngster, too, has quite the following on social media and also interacts with her followers at times. Unlike the Bachchan legacy of films, Navya will be joining the family business.

