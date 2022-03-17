Navya Nanda extends birthday wishes to her mother Shweta Bachchan with priceless THROWBACK photos

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s darling daughter Shweta Bachchan turned a year wiser today. On the special occasion, her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda took to social media to extend birthday wishes. She walked down memory lane and dug out the family album as she shared two throwback photos in the story section of Instagram. The pictures featuring mother and daughter were adorable and cute. While sharing the photos, Navya wrote, “Happy Birthday” along with red heart emoticons.

Earlier, Abhishek Bachchan too wished his darling sister Shweta on her birthday. He too walked down memory lane to extend wishes to his sister. He shared a video compiling throwback photos featuring Shweta. In one of the photos, Abhishek and Shweta were playing as they were little kids. In another picture, they were celebrating Rakshabandhan. While sharing the video on Twitter, he wrote, “Happy birthday Shwetdi. Big up on ya!”

Last night, a party was organised on the occasion of Shweta Bachchan’s big day. A-listers from the tinsel town had attended the bash including Gauri Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Aryan Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Maheep Kapoor, and Jaya Bachchan. Ace designer Manish Malhotra had shared the inside pictures from the party on his official Instagram handle.

Earlier, in an interview with Barkha Dutt, Shweta Bachchan had revealed that her daughter Navya Nanda had shown interest in acting for a brief period of time. However, Navya had interrupted her mother and said, “I think I enjoy dancing but it was never something that I took seriously, as a career perspective. I have always been inclined towards business and have grown up around working women. My dadi and bua were involved in the family business, and I always saw how my father and grandfather would even take their suggestions. I think that world excited me more. Also, I am the fourth generation of the Nanda family and I wanted to carry that legacy. I wanted to support my dad, it’s something of great pride for me. I never considered acting as a career choice.”

