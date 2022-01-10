Navya Nanda gives glimpse of her life in her recent Instagram post; Fans ask, 'What filter is this'

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda keeps her fans updated with her life through her Instagram handle. Every now and then, the 25-year-old posts photos and videos on her social media and is quite active. In her latest post on Instagram, Navya shared a 38-second long video. It gave a glimpse of her daily routine. She merged small clips of her routine in the video. It featured skylines of tall buildings, food, sunset, dogs, her new hobby– origami work and knitting. The video also has a clip of sunkissed Navya Nanda.

Navya didn’t caption the post. However, she put ‘pause and play’ emojis as caption. Her mother Shweta Bachchan also reacted to the post and wrote, “You’re too cute.” To which, Navya replied with a heart emoji. The beautiful post left her fans amazed as one of them asked, “What is the filter." They also poured in love in the comment sections. A fan wrote, “Why this is so calming.” Another one wrote, “So wholesome.” They also left heart emojis as comments.

See the video here:

Recently, Navya and her mother Shweta Bachchan had appeared in the 1000th episode of Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). She had also shared a series of super fun pictures on her Instagram. She captioned the post, “Yes mom, you are always right!” KBC has recently clocked in 21 years.

Navya made her Instagram public recently and since then, she has been sharing childhood throwback pictures, videos, etc. with her fans.

