Navya Naveli Nanda gorges on chaat in Bhopal, gets a haircut; Fans laud her ‘simplicity’- PICS

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda enjoys massive popularity on social media. Navya has over 774k followers on Instagram alone! However, she has often shared that she doesn’t wish to pursue a career in Bollywood, and that she has always been more inclined toward business and entrepreneurship. Navya often shares glimpses of her day-to-day life on Instagram, and this time around, she has shared a series of pictures from her Bhopal trip. The pictures have left fans impressed, and they couldn’t stop gushing over her simplicity.

Navya Naveli Nanda took to her Instagram to share a few moments from her Bhopal trip. The first picture shows her smiling for the picture as she explores the market and streets of Bhopal. The second picture shows a crowded market lane. In the next picture, Navya can be seen sitting next to a street-side chaat shop, gorging on the yummy chaat. Another picture shows her relishing street food, and the joy on her face is unmissable! Another picture shows Navya sitting on a chair as she gets a haircut.

Fans react to Navya Naveli Nanda’s pictures

Navya kept her look simple in a white t-shirt layered with a black sweater, baggy pants, and her hair tied back simply in a half ponytail. Fans were in awe of her simplicity, and while one social media user commented, “Always adore ur simplicity,” another fan wrote, “Love how real she looks and stays and is always doing something intelligent!” Navya’s bestie Ananya Panday also dropped a heart emoji. Check out the pictures below.