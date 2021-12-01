Navya Nanda hilariously says mum Shweta Bachchan's 'always right' as she shares fun new photos.

Navya Nanda and Shweta Bachchan recently graced the hot seat on Kaun Banega Crorepati to celebrate the show's 1000th episode. The mother-daughter duo were all smiles as they sat opposite Amitabh Bachchan and played a game of KBC. Navya and Shweta cracked up a couple of times while shoot and looks like those images have made it to Navya's gram.

Taking to Instagram, Navya shared a series of super fun pictures, and stated that her mum is always right. In the photos, Navya and Shweta can be seen laughing out loud and even sharing a high-five. She captioned the photo, "Yes mom, you are always right!"

KBC recently clocked 21 years and the show marked its 1000th episode. Amitabh Bachchan hosted daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

In a promo, Shweta could be seen asking her father about his feelings as his project KBC completed a milestone. To this, the legendary actor replied that he feels as if the whole world had changed. He had also shared a snap with Navya and Shweta from the show's sets and captioned it, "Daughters be the best." Anil Kapoor agreed with Big B and echoed similar sentiments as he wrote, "Daughters are the best."

