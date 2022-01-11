Navya Nanda impresses fans with her piano skills in latest post; BFFs Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday react

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is one of the talented women and she proves it every time she updates her social media handle. In her latest post on Instagram, the 25-year-old flaunted her piano skills and impressed her fans with it. The post featured a beautiful black and white photo of Navya along with a video of her playing the piano. She left a thought balloon emoji and chose not to write any caption to the post.

In the first photo which was in black and white theme, Navya was seen standing off a balcony. In the next slide, she was playing the piano. She played the song To build a home by The Cinematic Orchestra. Her best friends Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday reacted to the post. Navya’s fans also got impressed with her skills and poured in love in the comment section. One of the fans said, “Very talented, Navya.” Another wrote, “Gave me goosebumps.” They also left heart emojis in the comments.

See the post here:

Recently, Navya had shared a glimpse of her life through a 38-second long video with her fans. It featured skylines of tall buildings, food, sunset, dogs, her new hobby– origami work and knitting. The video also has a clip of sunkissed Navya Nanda. Her mother Shweta Bachchan had also reacted to the post and wrote, “You’re too cute.”

Navya Nanda and her mum had also appeared in the 1000th episode of Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) as the show clocked in 21 years. Navya had also shared pics from KBC set on Instagram.

